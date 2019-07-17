Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Free People Movement
Shanti Tie Dye Leggings
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Tie-dye inspired by rippling waters gives a dreamy, pool-like look to stretchy workout leggings with a comfortable, tucks-you-in high waist.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hanro
Silk And Cashmere-blend Jersey Leggings
$220.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Izzy & Ferd
Shark Leggings
$40.00
from
Izzy & Ferd
BUY
DETAILS
Izzy & Ferd
Seaweed Leggings
$40.00
from
Izzy & Ferd
BUY
DETAILS
Mini & Maximus
Arrow Sport Leggings
$35.00
from
Mini & Maximus
BUY
More from Free People Movement
DETAILS
Free People Movement
High-rise Self-hem Sculpt Mesh Leggings
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People Movement
Seamless Roxy Tank Top
$30.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Leggings
DETAILS
lululemon
Wunder Under Crop Ii Roll Down
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Girlfriend Collective
High Waist Full Length Leggings
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjällräven Abisko Trek Tights
$174.95
$122.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Speed Up Tight 28" Full-on Luxtreme
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted