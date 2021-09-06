Toro

Set Of 3 Rope Baskets, Soft Pink

£29.00 £25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made

Storage basket There's never any harm in adding extra storage to your home, especially when it’s in the form of these stylish, rope utility baskets. Suitable for any room. View all StorageView the Toro collection Rope weave Think rope’s reserved for a rustic home? Wrong. The modern shape and handle-free design, plus striking rope weave, suit all schemes – from country to contemporary. Uniform utility Make makeshift storage a thing of the past. Your clutter deserves a stylish home. And these 3 baskets in black and white are just that. Dimensions Additional dimensions 1: 24 x 30 x 30 cm. 2: 21 x 26 x 26 cm. 3: 19 x 22 x 22 cm. Packaging dimensions 31 x 31 x 26 cm Weight (kg) 1 Details Material Cotton Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth Suitable for bathroom Yes SKU STOTOR004PNK-UK