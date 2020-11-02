Señorío de la Tautila

Señorío De La Tautila Non-alcoholic Sparkling Rose Wine

Señorio de la Tautila Espumoso Rosado non-alcoholic sparkling rose wine has a great taste, is very refreshing and has very fine bubbles of long duration. Especially recommended in combination with light soups, broths, or cold creams such as vichyssoise. It is also a great companion to all kinds of salads, cheeses, canapés and light pastas. This wine is produced using the brut method and is carefully dealcoholized by the winery. The result is this magnificent and versatile product with 0.0% alcohol. Additional Information Alcohol Content: 0.0% Country of Production: Spain Wine Type: Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose Wine Grape Variety: Tempranillo Calories: 26Kcal/100mL Carbohydrates: 6g/100mL Volume: 750mL Seal: Cork Ideal Serving Temperature: 39 - 42F Halal Certified: Yes