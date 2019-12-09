Ritual

Self-care Chamomile Tea Gift Set

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Ever successfully grow tomatoes and make a beautiful salad that makes you want to proudly shout "I made this!" at your cat, barista, and every single coworker? This kit makes a compelling argument to add Tea Growing Aficionado to your horticultural resume. This set gives you everything you need to sprout, steep, and sip a cup of chamomile tea. There’s even a lid to keep your brew hot that doubles as a coaster for the included mug. Fool-proof passive hydroponics brings nutrients up to the plant's roots while regulating moisture so there's no guesswork over whether the soil has the right amount of water. Gift it to a busy loved one that needs a new slow-down routine or keep it for yourself and remember, you, yes you, made this dang good cup of tea. Made in Illinois.