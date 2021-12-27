Seedlip

Seedlip Non-alcoholic Spirits Trio Pack Sampler

Take a centuries-old copy of The Art of Distillation, blend it with 320 years of family farming history in northern England, and you get: these enchanting elixirs. They’re the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits, each one with its own distinct, sophisticated flavor. Spice 94 is rich and aromatic with notes of citrus peel and bark, while Garden 108 is bright and herbal thanks to peas and garden herbs. Then there’s Grove 42, complex and zesty with a spiced orange taste. You’re getting a 6.8-ounce bottle of all three (because no doubt you’ll want in on all this goodness).