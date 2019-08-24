Seapoint Farms

Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame, Healthy Gluten-free Snacks, 27 Oz

$10.79

Buy Now Review It

Are you looking for a healthy and delicious way to add some protein to your diet? Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame is the perfect solution! This 27-ounce jar of sea salt edamame will supply you with over 25 servings of this protein-rich, gluten-free snack. It’s certified non-GMO, kosher, and uses just 2 ingredients: soybeans and sea salt. You won’t have to worry about harmful additives since all our products here at Seapoint Farms are all natural and heart healthy. Edamame is a specialty soybean harvested as a green vegetable when the seeds are immature and have expanded to fill 80 to 90% of the pod width. It is rich in protein and highly nutritious. It is naturally gluten-free and low calorie, contains no cholesterol, and is an excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium. It is especially helpful for vegans or vegetarians to help them get their necessary daily protein. Edamame is a complete protein, which makes it ideal for anyone following a plant-based diet. Edamame contains all the essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce. Are you trying to eat better or transition to a whole-foods diet? Our dry roasted edamame is a great place to start. Its crunchy goodness makes it hard to believe that it’s being heart healthy and low in carbs and calories. Whether you’re looking for a tasty addition to your lunch, a convenient travel snack, or a natural source of protein, edamame is an excellent choice!