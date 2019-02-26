0g Trans Fat 11g of Soy Protein Per Pack No Cholesterol Kosher NON GMO Heart Healthy 25 grams of soy protein a day, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame provides 11 grams of soy protein. Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame is healthy and delicious- a great source of protein that contains all the essential amino acids & adds no cholesterol or trans-fats to your diet. This nutty and crunchy roasted green soybean provides you with 11 grams of soy protein in just one serving. Great as a snack, salad topper, or just add it to your favorite trail mix... Enjoy!