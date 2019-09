Saltee

Sea & Sun Lotion Spf 30 150ml

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saltee

So you’ve made it poolside or seaside – reach for Saltee’s hydrating Body Sea & Sun Lotion, formulated with Ultra UVA and UVB protection. Includes unique tan accelerator, MelinOil, that boost your natural glow. Vegan-friendly, cruelty free and paraben free Dermatologically tested – suitable for sensitive skin Oxybenzone free -making it safer for our oceans Apply pre-holiday as well to prep your skin for the sunny weather