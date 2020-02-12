The Real Coconut

Sea Salt & Vinegar Coconut Flour Tortilla Chips

Real Coconut's organic grain & gluten free tortilla chips are free from all artificial flavors and preservatives and can be used as a better replacement for traditional corn tortilla chips. These delicious and sturdy Sea Salt & Vinegar chips are made from coconut flour and fried in organic coconut oil then topped with a mouthwatering seasoning to create an irresistible snack with a satisfying crunch- the bag will be gone before you know it!