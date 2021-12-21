Maldon

Sea Salt – Flaky Pyramid-shaped Crystals

$24.53

Buy Now Review It

Harvested along the coastal town of Maldon, England since 1842. Delicate, thin, crisp sea salt flakes. Pure white flakes with rich, full flavor. All-natural with no additives or anti-caking agents. Use sea salt flakes as a finishing salt. Maldon Salt Company The Original Since 1882 LOVED BY CHEFS THE WORLD OVER SEA SALT FLAKES TUB Same wonderful salt in a bulk size resealable tub. HERITAGE Since 1882, our salt has been made with the same traditional artisan methods. Salt markers born and bred, we’ve been hand harvesting our world famous salt flakes from the coastal town of Maldon since 1882. FAMILY BUSINESS Our salt works are run by the 4th generation of the Osborne family. UNIQUE QUALITY Our soft crunchy flakes are loved by the chefs and aspiring cooks the world over. Seawater is carefully harvested on the spring tides every two weeks. There’s an art in temperature and timing which is our family secret. Using our unique traditional methods, we hand harvest our flakes to ensure they are simply perfect in both taste and texture. DISTINCTIVE SHAPE Our curious pyramid crystals have always been our company trademark. So much of the flavor of sea salt is in the shape of the crystals and the way they are experienced on the tongue. Maldon’s flakes release their saltiness with sweet precision and add another layer of texture and crunch. They are tactile and best served by taking a generous pinch and crushing between fingers and thumb. NATURAL Approved by “Organic Food Federation”, our salt has a perfect balance of minerals with no additives. ROYAL WARRANT We are the official purveyors of sea salt to Her Majesty The Queen. CURIOUS CRYSTALS OF UNUSUAL PURITY.