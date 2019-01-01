Schplïnk!

Schplïnk! – Grüner Veltliner Box 2016

Schplïnk! - Grüner Veltliner Box 2016 (3L) Continue Shopping Price: $29.99 Qty: Add to Cart Producer Schplïnk! Country Austria Region Niederosterreich Subregion Weinvertel Varietal Gruner Veltliner Vintage 2016 Sku 865222000340 As far as we know, there is no such word in German as Schplink. But if there's a bunch of consonants with one vowel and an umlaut, then any word can look Germanic. With electric yellow color, dot matrix font, and futuristic models from the 1980s, this box of Gruner will grab your attention and invite you into its digital world. However, the 11th generation winemaker Norbert Bauer is anything but a 21st-century phenomenon. The winery was founded back in 1721 in Pulkautal, Lower Austria, and is still going strong with traditional yet forward-thinking wines. In Schplink, Norbert & Gisela Bauer offer a Gruner that is so modern, refreshing, and tantalizing. The cool climate, hand-picked fruit (from vines that are up to 35 years-old) is fermented and aged in steel. Lightly fined and filtered before transferred to 3L boxes. Flavor Profile: Medium-bodied, dry. Bright lemon acidity, minerals, and aromatics that are perfect for hot summer days. Keep it in the fridge and pour yourself a glass or carafe to have with fish, mayo-based salads, cheeses, schnitzels, and sausages.