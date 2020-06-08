Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Zimmermann
Scarf Tie Leather-trimmed Printed Silk-twill Espadrille Sandals
£188.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Scarf Tie Leather-Trimmed Printed Silk-Twill Espadrille Sandals
More from Zimmermann
Zimmermann
Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit
£460.00
£322.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Zimmermann
Anais Floral Mesh 1pc
$395.00
from
Zimmermann
BUY
Zimmermann
Leopard Print Cotton Slim Scarf
£70.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Zimmermann
Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress
£780.66
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted