Wash away impurities, stimulate your scalp and revive your hair with Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo from Briogeo. Formulated with a unique blend of Binchotan charcoal, peppermint, spearmint and tee tree oil complex, this effective shampoo works to cleanse and fortify the scalp. Key Benefits: Binchotan Charcoal: detoxifies the scalp and draws out impurities. Coconut Oil: moisturizes the scalp to prevent dryness and flakiness. Peppermint, Spearmint and Tea Tree Oil complex: provides a cooling effect to the scalp and reduces itchiness, irritation and flakiness.