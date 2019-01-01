Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Scalloped Strap Sandals
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Featured in 1 story
What Exactly Is Color Drenching?
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Cornelia Wedges
$1235.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cosmic Sandal
$580.00
from
TENOVERSIX
BUY
Tomas Maier
Leather Sandals
$425.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
OneClique
Dani + Blake
$102.00
from
OneClique
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted