Whitehaven

Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Crisp and refreshing, Whitehaven captures bright notes of grapefruit and lemongrass in this superbly structured and balanced Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Smooth and zesty on the palate, Whitehaven features Sauvignon Blanc’s classic characteristics of fresh-snipped greens, white peach and pear blends with hints of tropical fruit. Each glass boasts along, clean finish.