Château Bastor-Lamontagne

Sauternes (375ml Half-bottle) 2015

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Blend: 80% Semillon, 17% Sauvignon Blanc, 3% Muscadelle View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages RP 93Robert Parker's Wine AdvocateThe 2015 Bastor-Lamontagne has a pure, honeyed, acacia-tinged bouquet that soars from the glass. The palate is well balanced with a sensual, honeyed texture, well-judged acidity and a smooth, quite concentrated finish. This is one of the best wines that I have tasted from the estate in recent years. Chapeau! Barrel Sample: 91-93JS 93James SucklingPretty Bastor with dried lemon, orange and spice character. Dried mushrooms too. Full body, medium sweet and a phenolic tension. Barrel Sample: 92-93D 93DecanterBitter orange aromas lead into lovely rich citrus coming in immediately on the palate. This estate is located close to Barsac, so has plenty of limestone to help lift and give a saline brush to the palate. The final impression is that this is not overly powerful, but is delicately...WE 92Wine EnthusiastThis wine is ripe, with rich orange-marmalade flavors that are happily cut by bright acidity. It is a beautifully generous wine, with a sharp squirt of lemon at the end. Barrel Sample: 90-92WS 92Wine SpectatorThis is still on the tight side, with singed almond and macadamia nut notes surrounding a core of green fig, mirabelle plum, apricot and peach flavors. Loads of honey and candied lemon peel on the finish. Best from 2022 through 2042. View More Chateau Bastor-Lamontagne View all products The Bastor-Lamontagne Estate belonged to the King of France in 1711. On July 16th, 1711 it was ceded to Vincent de la Montaigne, a counsellor at the Bordeaux parliament. On the map drawn up by Belleyme at the end of the 18th century, Bastore represented at that time a large estate, which had already begun growing wine, even if in general much of the estate's activity was based on mixed farming. The real wine-growing era began in the 19th century when the Larrieu family, and in particular Amedee Larrieu, who was already the owner of Chateau Haut Brion in Pessac, took over the estate. He bought the estate of Bastor-Lamontagne in 1839 at a time when sweet white wines were greatly sought after. The wine-growing part of the farming therefore became its main activity. In 1936, Chateau Bastor-Lamontagne was sold by on the descendants of the Larrieus, the Viscount of Larochebrochard, and today belongs to Foncier-Vignobles. The cheatue is a member of the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux.