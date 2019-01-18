Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Mango

Satin Tie Dress

$119.99$59.99
At Mango
Flared design. Long design. Satin fabric. Wrap V-neck neckline. Short rolled-up sleeve. Elastic waist. Detachable bow at the waist. Front cutout. Back length 17.17 in. These measures have been calculated for a 6 size.
Featured in 1 story
15 Blush Wedding Dresses To Wear On Your Big Day
by Eliza Huber