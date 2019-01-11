Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Theory
Satin-jacquard Wide-leg Pants
£385.00
£193.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Midnight-blue satin-jacquard Concealed button, hook and zip fastening at front 100% viscose; trim: 94% polyester, 6% spandex Dry clean
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
House Of Sunny
Paper Bag Waist Black Trousers
£47.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
DETAILS
Oasis
Crepe Soft Trousers
$52.00
from
Oasis
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Ribbed Cuff Jogger
$295.00
from
Vince
BUY
DETAILS
Y-3
Cargo-pocket Relaxed-leg Trousers
$228.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Theory
DETAILS
Theory
Oversized Linen Blouse
$345.00
$103.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Pure Linen Classic Menswear Shirt
£275.00
£137.50
from
Theory
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Midi Workwear Wrap Skirt
$365.87
$159.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Pleated Woven Shorts
£250.00
£175.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted