Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Sargento

Sargento Snacks Natural String Cheese, Part-skim Mozzarella, 12 Oz, 12-count

$5.59
At Amazon
In a handy to-go form with 8 grams of protein, the mild, milky flavor of Mozzarella makes a great snack all on its own or paired with fresh vegetables or crackers.
Featured in 1 story
The Healthy Snacks That Will Also Help You Sleep
by Cory Stieg