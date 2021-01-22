Sardel Kitchen

We partnered with the renowned restaurant Roscioli, based in Rome, to create an Italian cooking kit. Roscioli sources items from the best producers in Italy, and all of the products in the kit can be found in Roscioli’s restaurant kitchen. What is included: Olive oil from Lazio, Italy (250ml) Tomato Puree with pulp from Puglia, Italy (400g) Spaghetti from Umbria, Italy (24.7oz)