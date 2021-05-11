RŌZ

With so many hair care products on the market, finding the right one for you can be overwhelming. We’ve taken hair care back to its roots, by making a lightweight and fast absorbing oil that can be used on any hair type, daily. The health of your hair is the foundation of any cut or style so we’ve created a formula that replenishes what is lost and protects against what may cause damage. Our plant-based oils and extracts are designed to simplify your hair care routine. The herbaceous transportive scent and delicate feel of Santa Lucia hair oil will ensure that styling your hair becomes the favorite of your daily rituals.