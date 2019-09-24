San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino Sparkling Beverage, Orange, 11.1 Fl Oz, 6 Ct (pack Of 4)

SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is characterized by the fine, intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges, with a citrusy finish. An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Sparkling Fruit Beverages have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. It?s a unique Italian treat inspired by homemade Aranciata, a carbonated drink mixing real orange juice, carbonated water and sugar. Simply peel back the foil cover and allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. It?s a unique and intense taste that makes any moment special, enabling you to enjoy the life deliziosa any time.