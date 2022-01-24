Everythingsourdough

San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit And Dried Starter

San Francisco Sourdough Complete Bread Baking Kit and Dried Starter / DIY / Great Baking Gift / Sustainable / Eco-friendly / Happy Birthday / Housewarming / - Comes packaged in a reusable cotton bag! You will receive all the ingredients you need to make and bake a loaf of sourdough bread: A full .5 ounces of dried, wild sourdough starter, flour and instructions for reconstituting dried starter Ingredients for one loaf of my sourdough bread - a combination of 500g artisan flours (whole wheat, all-purpose and bread) salt. Sourdough bread recipe with detailed instructions Item comes packaged in a reusable cotton bag and includes a gift tag (if this is a gift), sustainable and eco-friendly. (Banneton and decorations not included) ADD-ON OPTION: OLIVE OIL BREAD DIPPING SPICES - Add olive oil bread dipping spice packet for $4.95 to our Organic Bread Kit. All the ingredients you need to make authentic sourdough bread. My sourdough starter is incredibly healthy and has produced many delicious loaves of sourdough bread, rolls, waffles and other items. Once reconstituted, and fed regularly, my starter has lived in my refrigerator for up to 3 weeks without feeding. Yes, it's that healthy! I am happy to provide advice, support and additional recipes if needed via email. NOTE: USPS shipping times can be delayed now due to increased mail volume. Our sourdough bread kits will be shipped via USPS Priority mail. Follow us for how to's, recipes and more on: Instagram: @everything.sourdough Facebook: Everything Sourdough Pinterest: pinterest.com/everythingsourdough