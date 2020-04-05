American Journey

Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-free Dry Dog Food (12-lb.)

American Journey is full of nutritious ingredients that fuel your pet’s everyday adventures. The Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food formula features real, deboned salmon with the protein and amino acids your dog needs for leaner muscles, and the exceptional flavor she instinctively craves. Delicious sweet potatoes and chickpeas are included to give your pup energy that lasts. With wholesome fruits and veggies like carrots, dried kelp and blueberries, your dog is getting beneficial fiber, phytonutrients and antioxidants. Omega fatty acids are plentiful, including DHA, an omega-3 that supports healthy development of the brain and eyes. These omegas come from several sources like salmon oil and flaxseed, and they help keep your fellow adventurer’s skin and coat healthy. This recipe is grain-free and has no corn, wheat or soy, which makes it a great choice for dogs that are prone to food sensitivities.