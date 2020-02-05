Man Crates

Salami Bouquet

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

A (MEAT) BOUQUET UNLIKE ANY OTHER. Five sticks of seasoned salami disguised as a cheesy flower bouquet. Whether you’re looking for that classic rom-com “meat cute” or just celebrating a life of holy meatrimony, the Salami Bouquet will have any man’s heart and stomach rumbling with excitement. THE ULTIMATE SNACKPHRODISIAC. This sensual salami surprise features Columbus’ most flirtatious flavors: Peppered, Sopressata, Calabrese, Chorizo and Italian Dry. That's five 8 oz. sticks of full-flavored, premium Columbus salami chub to tease and treat your hunk of meat with a flirtatious feast of his own. AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE. Your Salami Bouquet is delivered in a sappy cardboard box, reminscent of flower bouquets. But upon opening, you'll have his heart racing when he finds deliciously seasoned sticks of salami attached to stems and wapped in butcher paper. Inside the box, he'll see a message that says, "Surprise! It's Meat." 1+ MILLION HAPPY CUSTOMERS. We’re proud to have already received thousands of verified, five-star reviews and be featured on the Today Show, NBC, Fox and The Wall Street Journal. Let us help you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you’ll be proud to give, and he’ll be thrilled to receive. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. It’s pretty simple really. We think our products are awesome, and we guarantee you will too. We believe giving gifts should be exciting, nay, unforgettable! If you’re unhappy with your purchase or experience for any reason, we’ll make it right and give you the kind of service you’ll want to high five us for. The “Salami Bouquet” is a Man Crates-exclusive gift that charms him in his most fluent language: deliciously seasoned salami — the ultimate snackphrodisiac. Spring the perfect romantic rouse with a sappy, box suggesting a bouquet of flowers. But upon opening, he’ll feel both relief and romance when he finds five 8 oz. chubs of seasoned charcuterie attached to stems and wrapped in butcher paper. This sensual salami surprise features Columbus’ most f