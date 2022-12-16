Sakuraco

Japanese Food Subscription Box (1 Month)

$37.50

Buy Now Review It

At Sakuraco

Coming in Your New Year’s in Niigata Box Discover one of Japan’s most significant holidays: New Year’s, through the lens of Niigata, the heart of Japanese cuisine. Enjoy Tea Time in Niigata Warm your soul with specially crafted Genmai Black Bean Houjicha paired with the delicate flavors of brown sugar, matcha, and anko. Discover Niigata’s Delicacies Delight in the intricate flavors of nanban shrimp, konjac, and sesame that envelope the confectioneries of Niigata. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit Begin your new year right with sweets by local Japanese makers modeled after the auspicious white rabbit. Explore the Diversity of Japanese Rice Revel in the delectable diversity of textures and flavors surrounding Japanese rice from Japan’s rice capital: Niigata.