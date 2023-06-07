Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Brother Vellies
Sailboat Straw Basket Tote
$450.00
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Brother Vellies
Sailboat Straw Basket Tote
BUY
$270.00
$450.00
Nordstrom
Whistles
Tillie Checkerboard Straw Tote Bag
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
RIXO
Sherrie Fringed Raffia Bag
BUY
£75.00
Rixo
RIXO
Ailish Raffia Bucket Bag
BUY
£95.00
Rixo
More from Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies
Greg Genuine Calf Hair Clog
BUY
$182.00
$455.00
Nordstrom
Brother Vellies
Empire Platform Boot
BUY
$725.00
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies
Paso Tall Boot
BUY
$865.00
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies
Palms Feather Sandal
BUY
$735.00
Nordstom
More from Top Handle
Brother Vellies
Sailboat Straw Basket Tote
BUY
$270.00
$450.00
Nordstrom
Whistles
Tillie Checkerboard Straw Tote Bag
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
RIXO
Sherrie Fringed Raffia Bag
BUY
£75.00
Rixo
RIXO
Ailish Raffia Bucket Bag
BUY
£95.00
Rixo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted