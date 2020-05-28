MEGAWHEELS

S10 Electric Folding Commuter Scooter, For Adults

$299.00

√【Portable Folding Design】-Weighs just 26.7 lbs. The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum. Portable folding design for easy storage at home or hand carry when necessary. √【Large capacity battery & Extremely Fast】- Battery volume of 7.5Ah, can reach a maximum travel range of up to 22KM (the result may vary depending on weight, speed, type of road, way of driving, etc.) √【High Performance Motor】- 250W brushless motor brings reaches a top speed of 25 km / h, bringing you a comfortable riding experience, allowing you to move easily and quickly. √【Intuitive & Easy to learn】- Intuitive controls simplify learning and use for all ages while improving safety. The scooter frame, components and accessories use the same geometric design language. √【100% Warranty】- For each purchase of electric scooter, you can contact the seller to get a REPLACEMENT FRONT TIRE. Any issues don't hesitate to contact us, we will give you a satisfied solution.