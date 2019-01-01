Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Magda Butrym
Ruffled Peplum Hem Silk Blouse
$1160.00
$260.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Crisp pleats, puffed shoulders and edges softened with fluttering ruffles bring decadent texture and dimension to a peplum-hem blouse cut from luminous floral-print silk.
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Officially Here!
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Gemstone Floral Silk Tee
$118.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Eloquii
Flowy Printed Top
$89.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Boy+Girl
Cream Nico Pocket Tunic
$56.00
from
Boy+Girl
BUY
Roksanda Ilincic
Purple Herring Devan Top
$985.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym
Kunduz Feather-embellished Silk Dress
$7615.00
$2286.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Magda Butrym
Leticia Off-shoulder Velvet Top
£730.00
£438.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym Downey Silk Jacquard Dress
£1355.00
£813.00
from
Browns
BUY
Magda Butrym
Torrance Dress
$1655.00
$662.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted