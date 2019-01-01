Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Eloquii

Ruffle Strap Metallic Gown

$109.90
At Eloquii
Proving that sleeveless is not just a style for summer, this pleated maxi is the perfect way to show off a little skin during those colder months (and works for warmer weather just as well!).
Featured in 1 story
12 Gorgeous Plus-Size Prom Dresses
by Ray Lowe