NITRO BREW: Enjoy the great taste of Nitro Brew coffee, without paying at a coffeeshop each time! Enjoy unlimited home brews: by adding Nitrogen, your cold brew coffee will taste better and stay fresh MUCH longer! GREAT TASTE: Modeled after stout beer dispensing systems, featuring a special gas blend and stout beer faucet that work together to create a super-smooth, rich body with a foamy top similar to your favorite draught beer. Enjoy a frothy iced coffee without the need of creamer, dairy, or sweeteners! THE ORIGINAL & #1 MODEL: Beware of copycats, we're the original model, check our videos and great reviews! Attractive, durable, food grade stainless steel 128 oz keg; coffee spear with unique pressure relief valve; upgraded stout creamer faucet; Nitrogen (N) cartridge holder casing; Faucet/Tower Combo Wrench; Tap Plug; Cleaning Brushes; Plastic hose COMPATIBILITY / SOLD SEPARATELY: Use either four N (Nitrogen) Cartridges, or two N20 (Nitrous Oxide) Cartridge, for best results use 4 x ICO Nitrogen cartridges (Search B07MZKBK6H on Amazon) or any Nitrogen cartridges (not included). Also works with two N2O Nitrous Oxide! The Royal Brew is compatible with most 2g nitrogen capsules. Important: To allow gas to form, only fill the keg up to 50%-75% maximum with coffee! LIFETIME WARRANTY: American owned with 100% USA support! Message us 24/7 via Amazon for full support and service! Check the product videos on this page or search Royal Brew on youtube for troubleshooting videos Specifications Attractive, durable food grade stainless steel 64 (or 128) ounce keg with pressure relieving valve Stout Creamer Faucet - Essential for getting the trademark lacy foam of a good Guinness or a frothy iced coffee, without the need of dairy or creamer! Dual-action pour lets you add a creamy top to your pour. Cartridge holder casing - System is compatible with 2g N nitrogen cartridge (NOT included!) Use 2 per batch 64 oz keg (4 for 128oz). Option: N2O cartridges ((sold separately) also work, 1 x 64 oz (2 x 128 oz). Faucet Combo Wrench - Makes installing or removing faucets easy! 2 x Cleaning Brushes - makes it easy to clean the tubing, faucets, and other hard-to-reach places! Plastic hose Dimensions (64oz): 13.9" x 7" x 5.31" (128oz): 19.5" x 7" x 5.31" Weight: 5.5 / 5.89 lbs Instructions Kit is not compatible with dishwasher, microwave, freezer, hot liquids, or highly acidic materials Before each use fill the keg with hot water and add 1 tablespoon baking soda or powdered wash; Shake until water runs from the top and allow to soak for 10 minutes; Use nylon keg brush to clean nitro keg; Rinse other pieces with hot water and allow to air dry completely before use or storage Quick Start Guide 1. Add coffee concentrate and water to the keg IMPORTANT: Only fill the keg up to 50%-75% maximum. 2. Install the faucet: add small thin black silicone rubber ring to spear/faucet connection point. Attach plastic hose. 3. Put the ICO Nitrogen 2g N cartridge (sold separately) in jacket. 4. Screw in the nitrogen jacket until you hear a hissing noise. 5. Shake keg well then add 2nd cartridge! (sold separately) (do 4 total for 128 oz). Put into refrigerator for 1 hr minimum 6. Enjoy your nitro brew coffee! Note: It is normal if faucet is dripping when you close it.