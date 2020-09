H:ours

Rover Step Pant

$78.00

At CoEdition

The Rover Step pants smooth & sculpt just like your favorite jeans, but feel like leggings. Meet your new go-to comfort pants. Zip & button-fly closure Mid-rise Fitted silhouette, we recommend ordering one size smaller than your usual size. 60% cotton, 35% Nylon, 5% Spandex Hand wash Imported