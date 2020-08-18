Le Grappin

Rouge Du Grappin #bagnum Côtes-du-rhône

£28.00

At Le Grappin

Why #Bagnum? A magnum in a bag! The packaging keeps our wine fresh and smashable for weeks, saving both the environment (up to 80% lower carbon emissions than glass packaged wines) and your wallet. The wine: From two organically certified parcels in Nyons, southern Rhone. Harvested by hand, destemmed and both syrah and grenâche grapes fermented in the same concrete tank. After two months we continued aging in old Burgundy barrels for another six months. It's typical of Côtes-du-Rhône but with the lightness of the Le Grappin style.