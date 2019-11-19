Calivolve

Rosebud X Calivolve Dark Chocolate Bar

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Calivolve Rosebud X Calivolve Dark Chocolate Bar Crafted by the women of Rosebud and Calivolve, this limited edition vegan dark chocolate bar is made with full spectrum CBD and 60% pure cacao. Rich in magnesium, iron, and antioxidants. 100mg CBD / 25mg per square Qty ADD TO CART – $22 Notify me when this item is back in stock FREE SHIPPING & RETURNS @media screen and (max-width: 1007px) { .mobileflex { display: flex; justify-content: center; } .mobilecenter { text-align:center; } .flexpadding { margin-top: 25px !important; } .mobilerelative { position: relative; top: 10px; } .mobilerelative1 { position: relative; top: 7px; } } .graybg { background: #f7f7f7; margin-top: 20px; display: flex; }@media screen and (min-width: 1240px) { .Product__Wrapper { max-width: calc(100% - 600px); } .Product__Info { width: 450px; } }.graybg a { color: #373b3c; text-decoration: underline; } .graybg p { padding: 20px; margin-bottom: 0px; } Why It Works Ingredients How to Use Reviews (0) @media screen and (min-width: 1008px) { .deskhide { display:none; } } @media screen and (max-width: 1007px) { .spr-content { padding-top: 0; border-top: none; }}