Ruza

Rosé Cans (4-pack)

$17.99

A quaffable rosé with bright fruit, a spritzy palate, and a taste for adventure. Chill, pop, repeat. Ruza unites craft winemaking with a fun portable container: the can. Grapes destined specifically for rosé were picked early in the season and taken direct to press, where they saw a short amount of skin contact, resulting in the perfect pale-pink hue. A light, refreshing wine with a hint of spritz and a dry finish, Ruza has notes of red berries, and citrus. Even better, the cans are lightweight and recyclable, making this a cool, contemporary rosé that’s bound for adventure. Once you pop… #ruzarightnow