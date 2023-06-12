VUSH

Rose 2

$120.00 $60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vush

Rose 2 is a bullet vibrator that's hard not to fall in love with. Crack out the candles and petals for this one and show yourself some romance. This little casanova is small, gently flexible, and pleasantly rumbly, with precision point vibes that work for everybody’s body. It’s able to be used as a warm-up, to provide additional sensations anywhere on the body, or as a surefire way to make sure everyone gets their grand finale. Rose 2 has been best designed for external use, specifically designed to stimulate the clitoris and increase those good vibes. But there's no rules in the self love game! All VUSH toys are medical grade silicone, so they're totally safe to use internally if that's what you're vibing!