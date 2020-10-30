Rock Grace

Rock Grace Ruby Red Non-alcoholic Drink

$55.00

Yep, you read that right: This blushing blend is like summer in a glass, sans the alcohol. It’s infused with botanicals, adaptogens, and crystal energy—so in addition to being a lovely drink, it just might help calm stress and anxiety, too. Plus, it’s happily free of gluten, sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors (basically, anything you’d rather not pour from a wine bottle). Now, let’s talk about the flavor. It’s bright, balanced, and light-bodied, with a youthful and delicate nose. You’ll find hints of fresh florals and raspberry throughout—oh, and let’s not forget about the smooth, vanilla-like finish. Pour yourself a glass, then go ahead and unwind. Made in Seattle, Washington