2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal WinnerRittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey has a storied past with a heritage that commemorates Philadelphia's famous Rittenhouse Square. Bottled-in-Bond, today's Rittenhouse carries the distinct, spicy flavor that is long associated with the brand. Rittenhouse is the Rye whiskey of choice for both mixologists and whiskey aficionados alike.Mahogany in color with aromas of dried fruits, toffee, and sweet peppers. The taste is clean, rich with notes of cocoa, citrus, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. The finish has a lingering maple-like spiciness.Proof: 100