New Secrets Tea

Rise And Shine – Digestion Tea

$12.00

A warm and aromatic combination of Chinese ginger root, Valencia orange peels and peppermint leaves. This flavorful blend helps to support digestion and settles an upset stomach. Ingredients: Organic orange peel, organic ginger, organic peppermint. How to use: Pour fresh boiling water at 185 - 195 degrees and let steep for 3-4 minutes. Size: 7 Sachets (2 grams of tea per sachet, each can be reused 2-3 times)