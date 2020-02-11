Selbach-Oster

Riesling Kabinett 2017

$20.80 $17.95

Buy Now Review It

At Empire Wine

Wine Advocate 92 "Predominantly from the Zeltinger Himmelreich, the 2017 Riesling Kabinett is bright and subtle on the ripe, fruity, slightly mineral and herbal, very elegant and refined nose with its delicate slate aromas. Salty-piquant and fresh on the aromatic and fruity but lithe and crystalline palate, this is another Mosel Kabinett at its best. The sweetness of less than 30 grams per liter is just charming here, where it is combined with 9.5 alcohol. This ... read more