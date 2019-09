Pour la Victoire

Ria Espadrille Platform Sandal

$245.00 $89.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Summer is here and these ope toe wedge sandals are the perfect addition to your shoe collection. Sizing: True to size. Open toe. Top strap. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Elastic inset at ankle strap for flexible fit. Whipstitched raffia detail. Approx. 3.5" wedge heel, 2.5" platform. Imported