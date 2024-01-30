Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Sephora Collection
Reusable Travel Jar Set
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Kitsch
Ultimate Travel Bottles Set (3pcs)
BUY
$9.99
$13.19
Amazon
Modway
Render Mid-century Modern Two-tier Display Stand
BUY
$162.57
Amazon
Nathan James
Theo Wood Ladder Bookshelf
BUY
$125.13
Amazon
Cuyana
Medium Travel Case
BUY
$98.00
Cuyana
More from Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection
Colorful Magnetic Eyeshadow
BUY
$16.00
Sephora Australia
Sephora Collection
12 Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
12 Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner
BUY
$11.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
Essential False Lashes & Adhesive Set
BUY
$9.00
$22.00
Sephora
More from Storage & Organization
Sephora Collection
Reusable Travel Jar Set
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Kitsch
Ultimate Travel Bottles Set (3pcs)
BUY
$9.99
$13.19
Amazon
Modway
Render Mid-century Modern Two-tier Display Stand
BUY
$162.57
Amazon
Nathan James
Theo Wood Ladder Bookshelf
BUY
$125.13
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted