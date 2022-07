Kierkegaard Design Studio

Retro Liquid Swirl Abstract In Black And Almond Cream Laptop Sleeve

$50.00 $37.50

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

About Society6 Laptop Sleeves Our laptop sleeves are crafted with a durable, woven polyester, and are lined with a soft microfiber to prevent scratching your computer. They also feature a sturdy zipper fastener that can withstand everyday use. Laptop sleeves available in 13" and 15" sizes.