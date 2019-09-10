Remhoogte Wine Estate

Remhoogte ‘free To Be’ Orange Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2016

$16.37

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Cellar

The colour of the wine is Gold with a light haze due to phenolic compounds extracted in the skin fermentation. The nose is hit with ripe stone fruit – apricots and peaches, an orange zest. and Acacia karoo spice. Whilst the palate is nicely rounded with very light phenolic grip on the finish. The acid is polished giving the wine a plush feel which is uncharacteristic of this style.