Urban Renewal

Remade Golden Grunge Dyed Denim Jacket

$119.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78537917; Color Code: 072 Updated denim jacket by Urban Renewal with a tie-dye wash effect. Made new-to-you denim jacket by Urban Renewal from unique vintage and deadstock items found around the world. Though similar in style to what you see here, each upcycled item is one-of-a-kind and may vary from piece to piece. About Urban Renewal Remade - Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team - Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike - You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash - Made in the USA Size + Fit - Model is 5’9" and wearing size S/M - Measurements taken from size S/M - Length: 26" Urban Renewal From the beginning, giving new life to used and vintage goods has been a core part of what we believe in at Urban Outfitters. In 1983, we created Urban Renewal, a brand focused on repurposed, remade, and one-of-a-kind vintage goods. Today, Urban Renewal represents and expresses our commitment to sustainability, circularity, and reducing our impact on the environment.