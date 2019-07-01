Fever-Tree

Refreshingly Light Cucumber Tonic Water (8 Pack)

Offering a delicate and fresh flavour, the light, crisp notes of cucumber essence are perfectly balanced with gentle bitterness of our signature quinine from the fever trees of the Eastern Congo. A unique variation of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories. Enjoy this summery twist on a classic G&T or as a sophisticated soft drink. Made with natural flavours including natural cucumber essence, Low in calories, No artificial sweeteners Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Cucumber Flavouring and Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine