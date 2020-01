Vinebox

Reds & Rosés

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vinebox

A smattering of luscious reds perfect for staying indoors and refreshing rosés to wash down the chocolates. Slip into something more comfortable and enjoy one of the world’s oldest aphrodisiacs - wine! Ooh la la. 9 glasses of reds and rosés from the best European vineyards is better than chocolates and flowers any day. Includes 5 red wines, 4 rosé wines. 100 ml each.