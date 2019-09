O.Vine

Red Wine Still Essence Water (alcohol Free) - 11.8 Fl Oz (12 Glass Bottles)

Deliciously Refreshing & Alcohol Free Meet a deliciously refreshing, alcohol free water infused with the essence of fine wine. O.Vine Red Wine Essence Water is uniquely light, dry, crisp and low calorie. This innovative wine grape infused water adds sophisticated elegance to every occasion, from gatherings with family and friends to a simple sandwich on the go. From Israel’s award winning Galil Mountain Winery, O.Vine Red Wine Essence Water is the result of a patent pending upcycling method that captures the delicious taste, aroma, color and antioxidants hidden inside the skins and seeds of select Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and Petit Verdot wine grapes after they’ve been used to make fine wine. Winner, Best New Water Concept, 2018 Global Bottled Water Awards, Evian France.