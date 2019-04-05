Game of Thrones Wines

Red Wine Blend

$20.00

At Game of Thrones Wines

This blend of select lots is considered among the finest in the Seven Kingdoms by those who prefer dry, robust reds. And we do like red. Often served at feasts, paired with hearty meats, roasts and blackbird pie, poured at Small Council sessions. Appellation Paso Robles blend A blend of six red varietals; predominately Petite Sirah and Zinfandel. winemaking 3-day cold soak prior to fermentation. Pressed to dryness and innoculated for malolactic fermentation. tasting notes Dark Bing cherry, mulberry, vanilla and mocha aromas. Soft, juicy black fruit combines with chewy tannins to provide a full, rich palate. The wine is youthful and fruit forward with a lasting finish.