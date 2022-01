Milk Bar

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake Truffle Dozen Box

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Milk Bar

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake Truffle Dozen Box Get ‘em truffles that say “bite me.” Each decadent bite is filled with chocolate cake, chocolate chips, cream cheese, and red velvet crumbs with a delicate chocolate shell on the outside. So irresistible, you’ll want to take a few back to your place ;).